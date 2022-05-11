Scarborough Ladies Under-13s hot-shots complete league and cup double

Colin Hepples’ side won the cup final with a 3-2 victory over Brayton Belles to complete a league and cup double and remained unbeaten this season.

The Scarborough Ladies girls started nervously and squandered chances throughout the first half, but did manage to hit the net twice with a double strike from Alesha Grime.

This spurred Brayton onto the front foot and some hesitant defending allowed the Belles striker in to reduce the deficit to 2-1 at the half-time interval.

Scarborough Ladies came out the stronger in the second half and again created chances which were spurned as they started to pin Brayton back, but it was the Selby Coillege-based team who scored the next goal.

A foray into the Boro half led to a deflected shot which looped over keeper Coral Ashby to make it 2-2.

The Scarborough girls never let their heads drop and responded by playing neat football and creating more chances.

As Brayton tired Boro took one of these chances when Grime fed Lola Bayes in behind the Brayton defence where she finished in the bottom corner. to make it 3-2 to make Scarborough the cup winners which on the day they just edged to round off a magnificent season for the u13s girls.