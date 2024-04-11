Scarborough Ladies Under-13s moved into the York FA Cup final

After a goalless and keenly-contested first period Scarborough made the brighter start to the second half with the wind behind them and strong runs forward from Chloe McArthur and Sophie Overfield put the pressure on Driffield.

Lacey O’Hara also fired against the bar and Overfield having a fine free-kick tipped away by the keeper.

But O’Hara finally managed to grab the winning goal after a blocked shot in the area fell to her and she turned and finished into the net.

Scarborough Ladies U14s lost 3-0 in their cup semi-final

It was a solid defensive display by Boro defenders Martha Stockill, Molly Lassey and Sophie Grey but it was Grace Leach who was awarded girl of the game for her calm and composed defending.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s lost 3-0 at Wigginton in their York FA Cup semi-final.

Both teams started well and played some good football and Scarborough hit the post and should have taken the lead but nothing could separate the teams at the break.

Into the second half and Wigginton came out with a new lease of life scoring a sublime goal.

Scarborough’s heads went down and they conceded two more.

Today wasn't to be be for the visitors who wound up 3-0 down at full time.