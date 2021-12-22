Scarborough Ladies Under-12s

Scarborough were always in control and went into half- time 3-0 to the good with two from Brooke Southren and a strike from Gracie McLoughlin.

The visitors stepped it up in the second half and played some fabulous football and it was no surprise that they increased their lead with Alesha Grime adding a brace.

Southren then completed her hat-trick after a deft header from Grime set her up to finish well.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s won 7-0 at Thirsk to stay in top spot.

Rebecca Addison rounded off the scoring with a good finish in an excellent team effort from all the Scarborough players.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s finished the year in style with a convincing home win over Northallerton.

The visitors got off to a bit of a flyer early on, taking the lead within the first few minutes with a cleverly worked piece of football through the centre of the park.

It was all Boro from there, though, and wasn’t long before skilful striker Sophie Overfield latched onto a cross ball from Anna Donbavand to bury home for the equaliser.

Midfield maestro Matilda Jordan then gave Boro the lead and didn’t take long to get her second of the match.

The ever-reliable Donbavand continued her rich scoring form, battling her way through the Northallerton back four to add to her collection of goals this season and Elle Abell came out of goal to score a nice goal in the second half.

Matilda Jordan was awarded a well-deserved girl of the match for her inspiring performance and two goals.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s finished the year with a very disappointing 5-1 home loss against Bishopthorpe White Rose.

The Reds were the stronger teams throughout, but when the Reds were piling on the pressure it left them exposed at the back, going in at half-time 4-0 down.

The Reds continued their strong attacking display with girl of the game Isla Jones weaving through on a number of occasions to see her shots saved.

Also Chloe Boyes was outstanding with her tireless efforts running having lots of shots saved.