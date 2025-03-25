Scarborough Ladies Under-13s were too strong for Stamford Bridge. Photos by Sarah Farrar

​Scarborough Ladies Under-13s won 3-1 at home to Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lining up in a new formation Boro took the lead through Sydney Halifax slotting home following a smart assist from Calanthe Watts.

The rest of the first half saw Scarborough camped in the opposition half but the second goal would not come, with some great last ditch defending by Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great work on the wings by Maddison Southren and Annie Farrar provided a constant threat and they were backed up by the full backs of Olive Atthews and Madeleine Watts.

Scarborough Ladies U13s on the attack against Stamford Bridge. Photo by Sarah Farrar.

The second half saw the Scarborough midfield of Anna Upfold, Maria Ivanova and Elle Able dominate the game and the second goal arrived with Evie Lincoln latching onto an opposition mistake to score her first of the season.

The back-line led by player of the match, Millie Spivey alongside Isla Lincoln, Summer Graham and keeper Lilly-Anne Goodwin in goal had to be alert all game.

Boro’s third goal was a real team passing effort ending with Madeleine Watts slotting home at the back post, Bridge hitting a late consolation.