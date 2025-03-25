Scarborough Ladies Under-13s too strong for Stamford Bridge
Lining up in a new formation Boro took the lead through Sydney Halifax slotting home following a smart assist from Calanthe Watts.
The rest of the first half saw Scarborough camped in the opposition half but the second goal would not come, with some great last ditch defending by Stamford Bridge.
Great work on the wings by Maddison Southren and Annie Farrar provided a constant threat and they were backed up by the full backs of Olive Atthews and Madeleine Watts.
The second half saw the Scarborough midfield of Anna Upfold, Maria Ivanova and Elle Able dominate the game and the second goal arrived with Evie Lincoln latching onto an opposition mistake to score her first of the season.
The back-line led by player of the match, Millie Spivey alongside Isla Lincoln, Summer Graham and keeper Lilly-Anne Goodwin in goal had to be alert all game.
Boro’s third goal was a real team passing effort ending with Madeleine Watts slotting home at the back post, Bridge hitting a late consolation.