Scarborough Ladies under-14s celebrate their first-ever win, a 2-1 success on the road at York RI

The visitors started brightly in the in the City of York Girls League clash, and had the better of the first 15 minutes but failed to score and RI had the upper hand for the rest of the first half and took the lead.

Boro refused to submit and were the better team after the interval, and it was a move that involved nearly every player that saw Ellie-Mae Bloomfield level the scores for Scarborough with a cool finish after a great run from player of the match Emily Fawthrop.

The see-saw nature of the game saw both sides go close to scoring but Scarborough secured their first-ever league win as a team when Bloomfield latched onto a long pass and used her strength to get to the ball ahead of the advancing keeper, flicking the ball into the net.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s came away from Brayton Belles with a hard-earned 3-1 victory to maintain their title challenge.

The visitors started quickly and surged into a 3-0 lead.

Alesha Grime opened the scoring within five minutes capitalising on a defensive mix-up, then a quickfire double from Gracie McLoughlin set the hosts rocking.

The second half saw Brayton reduce the arrears in a good 10-minute spell.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s secured a superb 4-1 success at home to Stamford Bridge.

The Reds quickly took charge and went 1-0 up with a fantastic finish from Chloe Boyes.

The hosts kept pressing throughout the first half, playing some fantastic football when Alice Wood scored two quickfire goals. Bridge then had a rare burst forward and pulled a goal back to make it 3-1.

Daisy Jones came on in the second half and scored her first goal of the season with an excellent finish.

Girls of the game went to Wood and Rachel Hodgson.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Brayton Belles.

Boro started well playing with the wind and soon took a 1-0 lead with a well-taken goal by striker Lucy Fairbank. Brayton then took the game to Boro and midway through the first half equalised.

The sides were evenly matched in the second half but Brayton were reduced to eight players after a straight red for foul and abusive language.

Unfortunately Boro didn’t take advantage, missing several chances and Brayton won it with a goal scored direct from a wind-assisted corner.