Scarborough Ladies Under-14s net 3-1 home win over Wigginton to boost title bid

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s line up before their home game against Wigginton Grasshoppers. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

The home team looked rusty but still pressed Wigginton back.

Boro opened the scoring when Rebecca Addison finished neatly following good work from Jemima Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the break Lola Bayes broke free to put in a pinpoint cross for Emilie Watson to sweep home into the roof of the net to put the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Scarborough Ladies press on against Wigginton during the 3-1 win

The second half saw a more even contest, but the home team again created chances.

Addison blazed over the bar after a good through ball from Brooke Southren for the Boro girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayes finally settled the game with a stunning strike after a terrific through ball from Ava Gilroy. Wigginton kept going and pulled one back late on with a neat finish.

Next up for the title-chasers is a County Cup tie against Linthorpe Clarets on Saturday at Sherburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side, Scarborough Ladies Under-14s, earned victory in their first game since October

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites triumphed 2-1 at home against Wigginton Grasshoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first few minutes the visitors looked commanding and challenged the Whites, but on 10 minutes a corner was whipped into the box by Matilda Jordan and was confidently put away by Macey Crane.

Lacey-May O'Hara then was fed by Crane over the top into the box and slotted away for a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigginton replied with a goal before half-time.

Although the Whites were dominant with possession in the second half it was scoreless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough goalkeeper Elle Abell made a fine save and then smothered it well just ahead of the threatening striker.

The Whites’ passing game was much improved from last week's game.It was a good team effort, Grace Roberts played dominantly in defence, winning the ball, making runs from left-back and helping cover the whole of the back line. She was deservedly awarded girl of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s claimed a 3-0 win at Selby against Brayton Belles.

A swift ball passed to Isla Jones set a perfect run down the right wing, setting up Pippa Wedge to hit an outstanding finish to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at the half-time interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break, Jones played another amazing ball through the defence of Brayton to Layla Bint who scored an astonishing goal.

Then it was left winger Bint’s turn to assist when she played an lovely pass through to Wedge who sealed the win with a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones was awarded girl of the game for her amazing play and outstanding effort.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s were hit by a late double as they lost out 4-1 at home to Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors opened the scoring with a stunning early shot, but the home side worked their way back into the game, the first time they had ever played as an 11-a-side team.

Girl of the game Jess Morgan scored a superb 20-yard chipped shot early in the second half to level the scores, but Bridge regained the lead soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad