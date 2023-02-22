Scarborough Ladies Under-14s net North Riding FA County Cup win at Boro Rangers to earn semi-final spot

Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (right).

Both teams battled away in an even first half, but neither side could score. Scarborough’s wingers proved the difference when Lola Bayes was set free and her cross was deflected in by Brooke Southren to give the visitors the lead.

Rebecca Addison came close to adding a second in the dying moments.

This was a terrific all-round performance from the entire away squad, who inflicted the first defeat in five years upon Rangers.

Mollie Morrison, left, and Ruby Carney shone for Scarborough Ladies U15s.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s were held to a goalless draw by visitors Stamford Bridge at Sherburn in the City of York Girls League.

Boro started strongly, carving out great first-half chances but it wasn't to be and the score was goalless at the break.

The hosts were on top throughout and hit the woodwork on a number of occasions, but the visitors held on and the final score was 0-0.

Girl of the game went to Ellie Sullivan, who led the team from the back playing some fantastic passes through the lines.

A depleted Scarborough Ladies Under-15s team impressed despite their 4-1 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Boro travelled without several regulars or any subs for the 11-a-side match, and although Bridge went ahead through a 25-yard shot, girl of the game Mollie Morrison’s superb lob sent the teams in level at the break.

