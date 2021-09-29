Scarborough Ladies Under-14s pegged back in six-goal thriller by Wigginton

Scarborough Ladies U14s

After a a very quiet opening 20 minutes, with neither side managing to get going, the home side took the lead with a shot from the right wing.

But five minutes later Jess Morgan blasted home a low shot,from Scarborough’s right flank, over 30 yards out and across the Grasshoppers keeper to level the score before the break.

The home side restored their lead after the interval and looked set to win, but Ellie-Mae Bloomfield latched into a well-flighted pass to lash home a low drive from an acute angle on 45 minutes.

Eleven minutes striker Bloomfield smacked home a great shot, her fifth goal in two games, again with her weaker left foot, and looked to have secure the first-ever league win for the away side.

Unfortunately the hosts snatched a point deep into injury-time after an unlucky own goal.

Girl of the game was awarded to Milly Walker in a great all-round team effort.

The Under-14s are back at home this Saturday, with Brayton Belles the visitors to Sherburn.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s travelled to Bishopthorpe White Rose, with the visitors blowing away their hosts 6-0.

Boro started well and pinned Bishopthorpe back from the start, and got their reward when Gracie McLoughlin fired home from distance.

The visitors continued attacking with Alesha Grime leading the line with some outstanding play. Grime got her reward for her work by netting Boro’s second to take a 2-0 half time lead.

The second half saw Scarborough even more dominant with McLoughlin adding another three and Rebecca Addison also netting.

All the team were outstanding on the day with their flowing approach play, but girl of the game went to Ava Gildroy for her defensive work.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s drew 2-2 at home to Wigginton.

The Reds then started playing well when Isla Jones broke free with her usual skills and slotted home making it 1-0 to the Reds.

Scarborough continued there pressing when a great ball play through from Jones to Alice Wood who made it 2-0.

Scarborough kept carving out fantastic chances but couldn’t score and the ball broke to Wigginton who scored on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half the Reds pushed for more goals but with a lot of key players missing ran out of steam and conceded in the last few minutes and the final score was 2-2.

Girl of the game went to Lucy Hartley who played her heart out and never gave up.