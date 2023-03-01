Scarborough Ladies Under-14s soar to 5-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Scarborough Ladies U14s won 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Boro led 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Lola Bayes (2) and Sienna Williams.
After the break Alesha Grime and Brooke Southren netted for Boro, whose girl of the game was Hollie Robinson.
A depleted Scarborough Ladies U16s’ fine unbeaten run continued with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bishopthorpe.
The hosts took a first-half lead but Boro heads didn't drop and after the half-time team-talk the girls took the game to their opponents and dominated.
A superb strike from midfielder Lil Scott for the equaliser and a fine set piece finish from Amelia Breckon handed the three points to Boro, whose player of the match was Bailey Orrells who had a commanding game at right-back.