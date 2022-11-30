Scarborough Ladies Under-14s surge to 8-0 triumph at York RI & U13s earn home draw

Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (front, left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (front, right).

Scarborough made the trip to York and came away with a resounding 8-0 victory.

Visitors Scarborough were made to work hard in an evenly-contested first half, but broke the deadlock when Gracie McLaughlin set up Rebecca Addison to fire home to take a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors came out in the second half with more tempo and got on top of the home team.

McLaughlin helped herself to a hat-trick with two well-taken finishes, with Alesha Grime netting a brace of goals as well.

Addison then notched her second of the day for Scarborough with Brooke Southren completing the scoring for the second-placed side.

Scarborough are level on 24 points with Bishopthorpe White Rose after they defeated visitors Thirsk Falcons 4-2 last weekend, with the leaders having played eight games compared to Boro’s nine so far this season

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next game for Scarborough Ladies Under-14s is a derby clash at home to local rivals Brooklyn, who sit in sixth spot, while the leaders Bishopthorpe are at ninth-placed Wetherby Athletic.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s earned a goalless draw at home to last season’s unbeaten league champions York Railway institute at Sherburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams started well and had chances but no one seemed to be able to break the deadlock.

Throughout the games Scarborough Ladies were the better team having some good chances which couldn't be converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closest opportunity went to Lillie Mae Bayes but with some great quick goalkeeping from York RI it wasn't to be and the final score was 0-0.