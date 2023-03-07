Scarborough Ladies Under-15s battle back for point in six-goal thriller with Great Driffield

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s fought back three times to earn a 3-3 home draw in their game against Great Driffield.

Both sides had great chances to open the scoring before Driffield netted with a speculative 20 yard low drive which struck one post and trickled across the line.

Boro carried on attacking in an end-to-end clash and levelled through Erin White after excellent build-up play, then the hosts had a Sarah Dicks goal ruled out for offside.

Driffield regained the lead but Boro levelled again when Ellie-Mae Bloomfield hit a first-time shot into the net from the Driff keeper’s clearance.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s earned a 7-0 home win.

Against the run of play Driffield went 3-2 up before the break.

Six subs came on for the hosts at the interval, and as Boro tried to settle Driffield took charge but keeper Brooke Mason made some superb saves to keep the hosts in it.

Kaci Smith had a goal ruled out for offside for Boro before the hosts earned a chance to level from the spot when a Driffield player handled a goalbound shot on the line. Bloomfield kept her cool to smash home the spot-kick and earn her side a share of the spoils.

Summer Cooper-Weeks was named girl of the game in an excellent all-round display by the fast-improving Boro side.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s’ superb form continued with a 7-0 rout of Ripon Ladies at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro dominated from the off and opened the score in the 10th minute with a great goal by in-form striker Lucy Fairbank, the latter then completed a fabulous first-half hat-trick to go into the break 3-0 up.

The second half was much the same with Boro in complete control and Kelsie McGough soon made it 4-0.

Midfielder Lil Scott scored a penalty to make it five then Fairbank hit her fourth of the match and Scott added her second with a great finish to take the final score to 7-0.

Each Boro player was superb all game and on another day the hosts could've doubled the score.

Player of the match was Fairbank, who was outstanding all game and took her season’s tally to 19 goals.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s kept their title challenge on track with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at table-toppers Bishopthorpe.

The hosts opened the scoring in the first five minutes, but Boro responded instantly with Lola Bayes crashing a shot against the upright, then shooting just wide following a clever ball from Alesha Grime.

Both sides counter-attacked each other with both sides going close to scoring but the hosts went in 1 up at half time.

The second half also saw end to end attacks, but in the last 10 minutes, Boro started to gain the advantage and press Bishopthorpe back.

