Scarborough Ladies Under-15s hit top form to defeat Brooklyn, Boro Ladies U13s win to stay in top spot

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s

The visitors raced into an early 1-0 lead with a cross-shot but Scarborough’s heads didn’t drop, taking the game to their opponents and Boro soon equalised from a corner that Amelia Breckon slotted home at the back post.

Boro were on top and a 25-yard free-kick from striker Kelsey McGough made it 2-1 at half-time.

After the break, the hosts again had the better chances and dominated play, McGough then scored another long-range effort to make the final score 3-1.

Keeper Lucy Webster pulled off some great saves, defenders Breckon, Phoebe Philps and Sophie Smith were strong throughout.

Midfielders Sarah Brennan, Lexie Daubney, Sophie Addison and Georgia Weiss were sensational throughout and strikers Lucy Fairbank and McGough put in a fantastic display, causing the away defence lots of problems.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13 hammered a determined Brooklyn 8-1.

The visitors battled hard and but Boro went into half time 4-0 up with a brace from Alesha Grime and strikes from Gracie McLoughlin and Jemima Chapman.

