Scarborough Ladies Under-15s won 1-0 in the League Cup

Boro started strongly, taking the game to their opponents with excellent passing and teamwork, creating several chances but couldn’t convert.

Midway through the first half, striker Kelsey McCough made the breakthrough scoring the only goal of the game with a neat finish after excellent link-up play between winger Sophie Addison and fellow strike partner Lucy Fairbank.

Bishopthorpe did have a golden opportunity in the dying minutes but keeper Lucy Webster pulled off a magnificent full-length save to send Boro into the next round.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s continued their title push

Player of the match was defender Amelia Breckon who put in a fantastic display at right-back with special praise to wingers Addison and Sarah Brennan.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s were made to work extremely hard for a 2-1 home win over a resolute Shiptonthorpe at Sherburn.

Boro kicked off the first half with a strong wind at their backs, but struggled to get a breakthrough against Shiptonthorpe’s seven-girl defence, as they held out at 0-0 at half-time against constant home pressure.

The second half saw the visitors become more adventurous with the wind in their favour, but this played into Boro’s hands as they started to create good chances.

Lola Bayes crashed shots against the bar twice and Alesha Grime struck the post before Gracie McLoughlin made the breakthrough.

A Jemima Chapman penalty put Boro 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

The visitors pulled one back with a well-worked corner, and pushed for an equaliser, but a good save from keeper Coral Ashby ensured the points went to the hosts.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s won 4-2 at Shiptonthorpe United.

In a very windy encounter the Reds started fast, going one up in the space of a few minutes, with some great play from Isla Jones playing it to Alice Wood who continued her recent good form scoring her first of the day.

The Reds continued the strong start when Wood slotted her second of the day.

Boro sub Bella Shaw then scored, making it 3-0 going into the break.

Into the second half and playing against the wind Shiptonthorpe won a corner and the Reds conceded in a crowded box. United started to come into the game but the visitors defended well with some brilliant defensive play.

Ellie Sullivan was fantastic playing some great balls out wide setting the Reds on counter attacks. But a long ball played forward somehow managed to go in the goal with the help of the wind.

Boro pulled another goal back when Jones picked up the ball from her own half and ran past five players and scored a fantastic solo goal.

Girl of the game went to Sullivan who was fantastic at the back.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s slipped to a 1-0 loss at fellow strugglers Driffield.