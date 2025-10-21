Scarborough Ladies Under-15s Lionesses won their third game in a row.

A top-of-the-table clash saw Scarborough Ladies Under-15s and Bishopthorpe White Rose Black, share the points in a tense match at the East Ayton Sports ground.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough came into the game with a 100% record and Bishopthorpe having only dropped points in a draw with Fulford.

Bishopthorpe displayed a good passing game and a solid defence before going ahead after 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tense individual battles continued until Mia Morris levelled, picking up a loose ball on the left edge of the box and firing home a stunning shot into the top right corner of the Bishopthorpe net.

Before the half closed out Bishopthorpe were able to take advantage of confusion in the Scarborough box to score two scrappy close-range efforts.

Scarborough took to the field in the second half with renewed vigour, largely controlling the game with excellent passing and pressing from the whole team.

From the halfway line Chloe McArthur picked up the ball and then beat five players, before coolly slotting past the keeper to the right of the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McArthur then opened up the defence once more with a through-ball to release Milly Bowes, who outpaced the defenders and beat the keeper to bring the game level at 3-3.

Scarborough came close to finding a winner, clattering the post and forcing some crucial saves.

Every player deserved Girl of the Game for the home side due to the work-rate and spirit showed during the match.

Scarborough Lionesses Under-15s continued their unbeaten league run with a thrilling 6-3 victory at Brooklyn in their third match of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Dickinson was in outstanding form, scoring all six goals and earning Player of the Match honours alongside key defender Thea McLean, who delivered a rock-solid performance at the back.

A fantastic team effort from the Lionesses, who now boast three consecutive league wins – an incredible start to the season!