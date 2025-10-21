Scarborough Ladies Under-15s teams hit top form in York League
Scarborough came into the game with a 100% record and Bishopthorpe having only dropped points in a draw with Fulford.
Bishopthorpe displayed a good passing game and a solid defence before going ahead after 10 minutes.
Tense individual battles continued until Mia Morris levelled, picking up a loose ball on the left edge of the box and firing home a stunning shot into the top right corner of the Bishopthorpe net.
Before the half closed out Bishopthorpe were able to take advantage of confusion in the Scarborough box to score two scrappy close-range efforts.
Scarborough took to the field in the second half with renewed vigour, largely controlling the game with excellent passing and pressing from the whole team.
From the halfway line Chloe McArthur picked up the ball and then beat five players, before coolly slotting past the keeper to the right of the goal.
McArthur then opened up the defence once more with a through-ball to release Milly Bowes, who outpaced the defenders and beat the keeper to bring the game level at 3-3.
Scarborough came close to finding a winner, clattering the post and forcing some crucial saves.
Every player deserved Girl of the Game for the home side due to the work-rate and spirit showed during the match.
Scarborough Lionesses Under-15s continued their unbeaten league run with a thrilling 6-3 victory at Brooklyn in their third match of the season.
Amelia Dickinson was in outstanding form, scoring all six goals and earning Player of the Match honours alongside key defender Thea McLean, who delivered a rock-solid performance at the back.
A fantastic team effort from the Lionesses, who now boast three consecutive league wins – an incredible start to the season!