Scarborough Ladies Under-16s beat Poppleton to go top of the City of York Girls Football League table

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s surged to an impressive 12-1 home win against Poppleton in the City of York Girls Football League.

Dominating from the off, Boro hit seven first-half goals playing some outstanding football and superb finishing.

A further five goals followed from the hosts in the second half and a late consolation from Poppleton made the final score 12-1 to Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lil Scott led the way for Boro with four goals, while there were two goals apiece for Kelsey McGough, Amelia Breckon, Lucy Fairbank and keeper Lucy Webster, who played a striker in the second half.

Scarborough Ladies Under-10s

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s boss Dave Philps said: “The whole team put in an outstanding display against Poppleton, defending well, passing and moving and creating a host of chances all match.

"The player of the match was Phoebe Philps with each player putting in a performance worthy of mention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s made the long trip to Holme Rovers and returned with a 3-0 success.

Scarborough were slow to start inviting pressure and Holme were unlucky not to score, but a lucky break from Boro against the run of play found Bella Shaw in on goal who put the Reds 1-0 up at the break.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds

The visitors improved in the second half with the Boro side having some good chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girl of the game Layla Bint kept her great form up scoring two more to make the final score 3-0 to Scarborough.

Scarborough Ladies Under-10s made the long journey to Northallerton.

In a tough game against a physical and much more experienced side the girls recovered from an early set back and settled into the game with some combative tackling and good passing.

Their efforts were rewarded when striker Faith Akeroyd poked the ball through the keeper’s legs to equalise.All four Boro goalkeepers did really well throughout, but Girl of the Game went to defender Lola Hirst who, despite being one of the smallest on the pitch, put in a gigantic performance to keep the home side at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds finished the season with a 3-0 win at derby rivals Heslerton, which meant the Reds finished third in the league.

The game was very even with both sides creating chances, Issy Templeman was fantastic in goal and was alert to every dangerous attack, Erin Hirst, Maddie Dunn and Lilly Brown made up the defence and were so disciplined and alert for the whole game even after picking up injuries.

Bella Smith and Emily York covered three positions each and worked so hard in all. Amiele Milton bagged a brace and shone in the centre of midfield, she supported the attacker brilliantly.