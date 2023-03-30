Scarborough Ladies Under-16s boost title bid with 2-2 draw with rivals Fulford

Boro immediately took the game to their opponents and soon opened the scoring with striker Lucy Fairbank powering through the away defence and slotting home. It was now end to end and Fulford hit an equaliser and in the dying minutes of the first half took the lead with a fine strike.

The second half was again a pulsating encounter with chances for both teams but Fairbank scored her 24th goal of the season after a goalmouth scramble to level.

Boro almost took the lead with a superb curling free-kick from midfielder Lil Scott that produced a stunning save from the keeper. A draw was a fair result in a great advert for girls football.

Player of the match was Scott who pulled the strings in midfield but all players were worthy of the award showing great character, passion and determination for Boro, who are now just two wins away from clinching the league title.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s continued their great form with a 1-0 win at home to Fulford.

Some neat first-half play saw Boro strike the woodwork and force some brilliant saves from the Fulford keeper.

In the second half Pippa Wedge earned a corner, which Layla Bint hit over the keeper to put the hosts in front.

The Reds were awarded a penalty after a foul on Wedge, but unfortunately this was not converted, though Boro managed to hold on to the win.