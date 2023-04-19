Scarborough Ladies Under-16s celebrate clinching the City of York Girls Football League title.

Boro started the game nervously and didn't really come out of first gear with the only real chance of the half falling to striker Lucy Fairbank who forced a fantastic save from the home keeper.

Bishopthorpe then shocked Boro and took the lead just before half-time.

The half-time team-talk worked wonders and the visitors came out flying for the second half.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s

One minute in, Boro striker Kelsey McGough hit the equaliser with a stunning 25-yard half-volley that rocketed into the top corner, definitely goal of the season!

Boro then soon took the lead after a fine passing move resulting in a well taken goal from Fairbank, the away team were now in complete control and Fairbank scored her second of the match from a corner and midfielder Amelia Breckon hit the fourth after a goalmouth scramble.

Boro had further chances to extend the lead even more with midfielder Phoebe Philps and Fairbank both hitting the bar.

The final whistle blew and Scarborough’s celebrations began knowing the league title was won, each player particularly in the second half put in a 10/10 performance but the player of the match was awarded to striker McGough for her non-stop running and fantastic goal.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s Whites

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s made the long trip to Ripon and came away with a comfortable 7-1 victory to guarantee a top two finish.

Lola Bayes led the scoring charts with a hat-trick along with single strikes from Gracie McLoughlin, Brooke Southren, Hollie Robinson and Rebecca Addison completed the scoring.

Elsa Lees stood out for the visitors.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites won 7-1 at York RI in the League Cup.

Midway through the first half Boro broke the deadlock when a great pass out from the back found star striker Lacey O’Hara who beat the last defender and passed the ball past the keeper with a cool finish.

RI hit back with an equaliser a couple of minutes later.

Scarborough regained the lead minutes later when a great through ball from Sophie Overfield found O’Hara again and she finished well.

And right on half-time O’Hara helped herself to a hat-trick.

Scarborough applied all the pressure in the second half and further goals from O’Hara, Overfield, Grace Roberts and Chloe McCarthur rounded off another dominant display.

Girl of the game was a split decision awarded to Molly Lassey for a great defensive performance and Overfield for a great attacking display. Scarborough now progress to their third semi final of the season.

*In the Scarborough Minor League, Seamer Under-12s won 5-0 at Scalby.

Seamer started on the front foot against an attacking Scalby side with goals coming early from Noah Salt scoring a wonder goal from 20 yards.