Scarborough Ladies Under-16s sink title rivals Market Weighton to take top spot in league

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s’ superb start to the City of York Girls League season continued with a stunning 3-0 home win against title rivals Market Weighton.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 9:24am
Scarborough Ladies Under-16s went into top spot
After a lively, but goalless first half, striker Kelsie McGough made it 1-0 with a super strike into the top corner.

Boro soon made it 2-0 with striker Lucy Fairbank winning possession near the corner flag and hitting a stunning bending shot into the far top corner.

Fairbank hit her second from the edge of the box with another sublime finish.

Every Boro player shone, keeper Lucy Webster made great saves, defenders Bailey Orrels, Sophie Smith and Lorna Harris-Lord were superb and midfielders Amelia Breckon, Lexie Daubney, Sophie Addison, Lil Scott, Sarah Brennan and Gemma Carr magnificent.

