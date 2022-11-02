Scarborough Ladies Under-16s sink title rivals Market Weighton to take top spot in league

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s went into top spot

After a lively, but goalless first half, striker Kelsie McGough made it 1-0 with a super strike into the top corner.

Boro soon made it 2-0 with striker Lucy Fairbank winning possession near the corner flag and hitting a stunning bending shot into the far top corner.

Fairbank hit her second from the edge of the box with another sublime finish.