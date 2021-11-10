Scarborough Ladies Under-18s claim 7-4 win against RI

Teo Baltatu on the ball for Scarborough Ladies U14s against Wigginton

Boro got off to a great start and within seven minutes as striker Emma Willis opened the scoring.

York’s keeper limped off shortly after the goal but would rejoin for the second half.

A switch ball from Lauren Corner set up Amber Colling to make it 2-0.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s Photos by Richard Ponter

York then managed to make it even with two goals in 10 minutes.

Just before half-time Scarborough went back ahead with another cracking goal from Colling.

The second half started as well as the first with Scarborough winning a corner in the 50th minute. Lara Peasegood-Capilla curled it in but it was deflected straight back out to her, making the most of the opportunity she placed it into the net.

Five minutes later Ellie Pateman assisted Beth Barnes with another smashing Scarborough goal.

York got two more in quick succession but Scarborough hadn’t finished and girl of the game Colling got her hat-trick followed by a cracking run up the pitch and a 90th-minute goal from Eden Sellers.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Wigginton.

Despite having long periods of possession in the first half, Boro were sunk by three great goals. Lucy Field was named as girl of the game for a strong display in defence.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s went down to a 5-0 defeat at an in-form Brooklyn.

Midfielder Bailey Orrels with a long-range effort over the bar was the closest Boro got to goal in the first half.

An error at the back then gifted the hosts a goal, making the half-time score 1-0.

Playing into the wind in the second half it was one-way traffic as the home team punished every mistake and hit another four goals.