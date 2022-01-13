Scarborough Ladies Under-18s in action at home to Brayton Belles. Photos by Richard Ponter

Brayton dominated play and an own goal for the home team made it all the more difficult for Scarborough to get their heads in the game.

The second half saw some better play and a more attacking attitude from Scarborough which led to more control of the game, creating more chances.

This wasn’t enough, though, and a second goal from Brayton in the 63rd minute made the final score 2-0 to the visiting team.

Scarborough Ladies Lionesses Under-18s lost 4-0 at a wet Bishopthorpe White Rose in their first game since early November.

The girls showed no signs of rust as they quickly got into their stride playing some neat passing football with the pace of Evie Mansell in particular causing problems for the home sides backline.

The only goal of a scrappy first half came as the ball was bundled in from close range after numerous deflections.

Scarborough always looked dangerous in attack, Jorji Crawford showing neat interplay mixed with darting runs while Lucy Tighe pulled the strings in midfield.

The second half played out much the same way as the first, as a flurry of late goals gave an unfair reflection of the game and was harsh on the away side particularly the defence where Jess Corner and Amy Silk impressed once again.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s dug deep for a 4-2 home win against Bishopthorpe White Rose to stay at the top of the table with their ninth straight win.

The first half saw the Boro girls in control, the visitors threatening on breakaways.

It took two stunning strikes from Gracie McLoughlin to put the hosts 2-0 up at half-time.

Alesha Grime added a third straight after the restart, but the visitors, with the wind at their backs, pulled a goal back.

Boro resurged with McLoughlin completing her hat-trick with another stunning strike. Bishopthorpe pulled a second back, but the game was out of reach.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s lost out 5-0 at home to Brayton Belles.

A superb display by the Belles keeper denied the hosts in the first half, as Ellie-Mae Bloomfield had a couple of chances blocked, Boro having a strong wind at their backs.

The high-flying visitors struck two fine goals on the break to lead 2-0 at the break.

Brayton banged in another three after the break but the hosts kept battling, keeper Brooke Mason making outstanding saves and sisters Neve and Ava Hutchings putting in strong challenges and smart interceptions in defence.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s lost 3-1 at Wigginton Grasshoppers.

The Reds had the ball on the muddy goal line three times but it was stopped by the mud, until Isla Jones scored a fantastic individual goal.