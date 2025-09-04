Scarborough Ladies Under-18s on the look-out for new players

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s are on the look-out for new players to boost their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season kick-off on September 13.
Scarborough Ladies Football Club Under-18s are on the look-out for new players.

The Under-18s, who play in the York Girls Football League, are in need of a few players to boost their squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

Anyone interested in playing for the SLFC Under-18s should contact manager Chris on 07898901629 or Tricia on 07805611951 for further details.

The matches are 11-a-side and are played every Saturday morning, home games at Sherburn Playing Fields or at either of the Ayton football pitches.

