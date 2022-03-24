Scarborough Ladies Under-18s sign off with magnificent 7-0 win against Wigginton

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s line up before their final match as a squad. Back, from left, Jolie Matthews, Beth Barnes, Lauren Corner, Emma Willis, Rachel Peterson (Coach) Kevin Matthews (manager) Alex Metcalfe, Chidera Olalere, Emilie Wetzig. Front, from left, Lara Peasegood-Capilla, Poppy Simpson, Phoebe Wareing, Amber Colling, Ellie Pateman (captain) and Mae Chaplin.

The first goal came from Ellie Pateman five minutes in and the shots just kept coming.

Boro looked focused and on form with solid defending and great tracking back from the midfield when needed.

Poppy Simpson, Alex Metcalfe, Phoebe Wareing and Chidera Olalere were outstanding at the back.

A clash of heads saw a player from each side come off at 25 minutes and the game stayed at 1-0 until the half-time whistle.

The second half just kept getting better for Scarborough with a goal from Lara Peasegood-Capilla at 50 minutes, followed by Emma Willis making it 3-0 three minutes later.

Beth Barnes added a further two goals, the first from 25 yards dipping just enough to slide under the crossbar.

Striker Mae Chaplin had great feet and really made Wigginton’s back line work hard producing a few excellent shots.

The four players who have played for more than 10 years together in the Scarborough Ladies team are, from left, Alex Metcalfe, Jolie Matthews, Emma Willis and Poppy Simpson

A great assist from Lauren Corner gave Willis the chance to get her second of the game.

Jolie Matthews put intense pressure on the Wigginton keeper and defenders with constant crosses into the box generating lots of chances.

Some superb play from Pateman and Emilie Wetzig allowed Amber Colling to make a lengthy run on the wing and get the final goal of the game.

The 7-0 win was a fantastic way to finish the season especially for those who will be progressing on to new things.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s came away with a 3-2 triumph after a long trip to Brayton Belles.

The Reds started strongly, going close a few times but it was a mistake from the back that let a weak goal in so Brayton went into the break 1-0 up.

After a good half-time reflection the girls got into there stride with two fantastic goals from the impressive Chloe Boyes.

Pippa Wedge also got on the scoresheet with some brilliant wing play from Isla Jones crossing for wedge to finish.

Then another mix-up at the back saw the Reds concede a needless goal but Scarborough ended up 3-2 winners.

Girl of the game went to Rachel Hodgson who was fantastic in central midfield breaking up play and spraying out some fantastic balls.

Up next is an away game against Shiptonthorpe.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s made the trip to Fulford for their top-of-the-table clash.

And although Boro dropped their first points of the campaign, they came away with a deserved 1-1 draw to keep their title challenge on track.

Boro started the first half strongly and played some of their best football of the season to pin the hosts back, but lack of finishing and good goalkeeping kept the visitors at bay.

Fulford took the lead and held on until half-time, following a contentious decision from the stand-in referee.

Boro pressed again after the break and again had to deal with some decisions not going their way, including a good penalty shout turned down, but did grab the equaliser from Gracie McLoughlin to keep them on course.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s entertained Brooklyn last weekend and were in unstoppable form.

Girl of the match Sophie Overfield bagged herself four goals, the pick being a fabulous long-range effort.

The ever reliable Matilda Jordan chipped in with a brace of her own.

Alicia Leake grabbed one with a tidy finish and captain Anya Joy managed to get on the scoresheet after a long lay off through injury to make the final result 8-0.

Special mention for Martha Stockill who was ultra composed at the back cleaning up any danger and showing exemplary skill and accuracy when passing the ball forward to her team mates.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s finished their league campaign off with a convincing 3-0 home victory against Poppleton.

Boro almost took the lead straight from kick-off with striker Lucy Fairbank hitting the bar with a great strike after only eight seconds.

Boro did take the lead five minutes later with Fairbank hitting a fantastic first-time shot into the top corner after great pressing and play from midfielder Lexie Daubney.

The home side’s second goal came midway through the first half with Libby Coggins racing onto a great through ball from fellow midfielder Phoebe Philps.

Coggins powered past the away defence and coolly slotted into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The Boro defence kept the Poppleton attack at bay during the second half while continually threatening to score again and a third goal was added by striker Kelsey McCough with a well-taken shot from the edge of the box to make the final score 3-0.