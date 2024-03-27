Scarborough Ladies Under-18s win league title after earning 9-0 success at Poppleton Tigers

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s won the league title after a 9-0 success at Poppleton.

Scarborough Ladies dealt with early pressure from the home side but after only six minutes Amelia Breckon crossed from the right, the ball holding up in the wind that Jorji Crawford chased and beat the Poppleton goalkeeper.

Breckon made a quick throw-in to Crawford again in the 11th minute, and the latter ran the ball in and bypassing the home keeper to double the away side’s lead.

Phoebe Philps took her chance in the 16th minute with a lovely half-volleyed finish.

Amelia Breckon added a further two goals in the 27th and 38th minutes, a solo run in on goal and a mass midfield break respectively as the win was effectively sealed for Boro.

The second half continued with Scarborough dominance, Lucy Tighe releasing Amelia Breckon down the right for her hat-trick in the 54th minute.

In the 66th minute Jorji Crawford intercepted a goal-kick and with a beautifully-hit strike wrapped up another hat-trick for Scarborough Ladies.

Phoebe Philps, on a left side run, dribbled past the Poppleton defence, crossing the ball for Lucy Webster, who forced the ball into the net.