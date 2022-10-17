Itis Itis

It was the reserves who took a deserved lead through Marshall Nock when he reacted quickest to a loose ball and fired home from 35 yards after 15 minutes.

Ten minutes later the first team got level when Jamie Patterson fired home, then Kieran Link scored soon after from a tight angle to make it 2-1 at half time.

The first team scored a few quick goals through Patterson and Link again, Sean Exley scored from the spot and Lloyd Henderson sealed the win carrying the ball from his own half and rounding the Reserves keeper Callum Malone.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: “Man of the match for the first team was probably Lloyd Henderson and Tommy Wilson, while reserves keeper, 17-year-old Callum Malone shone, as did 16-year-old right-back Jake Seastron.”

Edgehill 1sts head to Scalby on Saturday and Edgehill Reserves make the trip to Newlands.

Itis Itis Rovers powered to a 9-1 home win against Newby FC.

Man of the match Luke Jones smashed in four goals, with Brody Hunter and player-boss Mikey Barker scoring two goals apiece, and Sam Pickard also on target. Si Coupland scored for Newby, with Ol Cooper and Ashton Peterson their men of the match.