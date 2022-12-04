Scarborough League leaders Edgehill work hard for win at youthful Newby

Kieran Link opened the scoring for Edgehill at Newby

Edgehill took an early lead through Kieron Link after a fantastic cross from journeyman Joel Ramm. A young Newby side equalised through Si Coupland who outpaced the Edgehill defence to tap home.

Sean Exley restored the lead for Edgehill bundling the ball home from a corner and Tommy Wilson’s cross made it 3-1 right before half-time.

In the second half Newby started well, Cam MacDonald pulling a goal back from distance. Exley then scored two penalties within five minutes and Newby scored late on through McDonald.

Newby’s star man was Sam Hampton.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: "It was great to see a young Newby team going toe to toe with us, they deserved a draw. Man of match for us was Wayne Aziz.”

Edgehill Reserves were on sparkling form in a 7-2 home win against Fishburn Park Academy.

Joe Nock put the home side in front on 25 minutes with a 30-yarder and Marshall Nock doubled the lead with a tap-in after Liam Eyre’s run and pass, but Reuben Mason pulled it back to 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Edgehill Reserves restored their two-goal advantage only two minutes into the second half through Tyler Herrington.

On the hour mark debutant Ethan Hamer volleyed in from a corner and further goals from Joe and Marshall Nock in the next five minutes made sure of the win at 6-1.

Park hit a second on 80 minutes through Kade Dring but Marshall Nock completed his hat-trick to wrap up the win.

Skipper Josh Pickin shared the Edgehill man of the match with Kasey Clegg, while 16-year-old Zach Price was Park’s star man on his senior debut.

The Newlands v Scalby and Seamer Sports v West Pier matches both fell victim to the wet weather.

This Saturday, leaders Edgehill are set to play host to Newlands, while Fishburn Park Academy entertain Newby.

