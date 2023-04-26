Scarborough Minor League champions Scalby Under-13s net double win
Scarborough Minor League champions Scalby Under-13s carried on their superb form with a 4-0 win against Scholes Park and a 4-1 success at Ayton.
It was a blustery late morning kick-off for Sunday’s game between Scholes Park and Scalby, which started with both teams attacking with freedom at the Pindar Leisure Centre 3G pitch.
Thomas Silby floated a through ball over the defence with Spencer Taylor a welcome recipient to poke past the keeper from 10 yards out.
The second goal arrived after half-time, Silby was able to capitalise on a loose clearance, blasting in a 20-yard curling shot past the outstretched keeper. Taylor with great composure powered in the third.
A wonderful team goal finished the scoring, with a sequence of crisp passes starting from the back and ending with man of the match Kaleb Nebiat setting up Liam Cassidy for a slotted finish into the bottom corner of the net.
The previous Tuesday Scalby won 4-1 at Ayton.
Thomas Silby created the opening two goals, initially an accurate corner falling to the feet of Kaleb Nebiat to slot past the keeper.
Freddie Fletcher was next to benefit from a deep looping cross, getting his head on it to nod in.
James Draper played a ball over the top for Fletcher to outpace the defence and round the keeper for the third.
Ayton grabbed a consolation early in the second half with a powerful finish into the roof of the net.
Fletcher completed his hat-trick with a wonderful curling effort to make the game safe and finish with a 4-1 victory for Scalby.
The men of the match were Silby and Finlay Beckham-Richards.