News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Scarborough Minor League champions Scalby Under-13s net double win

Scarborough Minor League champions Scalby Under-13s carried on their superb form with a 4-0 win against Scholes Park and a 4-1 success at Ayton.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Scalby UNder-13sScalby UNder-13s
Scalby UNder-13s

It was a blustery late morning kick-off for Sunday’s game between Scholes Park and Scalby, which started with both teams attacking with freedom at the Pindar Leisure Centre 3G pitch.

Thomas Silby floated a through ball over the defence with Spencer Taylor a welcome recipient to poke past the keeper from 10 yards out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second goal arrived after half-time, Silby was able to capitalise on a loose clearance, blasting in a 20-yard curling shot past the outstretched keeper. Taylor with great composure powered in the third.

Scalby Under-13s celebrate winning the Minor League titleScalby Under-13s celebrate winning the Minor League title
Scalby Under-13s celebrate winning the Minor League title
Most Popular

A wonderful team goal finished the scoring, with a sequence of crisp passes starting from the back and ending with man of the match Kaleb Nebiat setting up Liam Cassidy for a slotted finish into the bottom corner of the net.

The previous Tuesday Scalby won 4-1 at Ayton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas Silby created the opening two goals, initially an accurate corner falling to the feet of Kaleb Nebiat to slot past the keeper.

Freddie Fletcher was next to benefit from a deep looping cross, getting his head on it to nod in.

James Draper played a ball over the top for Fletcher to outpace the defence and round the keeper for the third.

Ayton grabbed a consolation early in the second half with a powerful finish into the roof of the net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fletcher completed his hat-trick with a wonderful curling effort to make the game safe and finish with a 4-1 victory for Scalby.

The men of the match were Silby and Finlay Beckham-Richards.

Related topics:Scalby