Scarborough News Performance of the Week - 11 up for bumper vote

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's a bumper 11 candidates this week.

This is our biggest vote yet, with 11 nominees to choose from:

* SCARBOROUGH GYMNASTICS ACADEMY / Four gold medals at Northern Teamgym Championships in Newcastle

* FILEY HOLT UNDER-NINES / Winners of the Scarborough Minor League Tournament

* MBSS UNDER-10s - Beat York City 3-2 in the JPL

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 49-12 win against Consett in North One East

* AYTON FC / 3-2 winners against promotion rivals Snainton

* SCARBOROUGH HOCKEY CLUB 1sts / 5-1 win against Leeds Adel

* HESLERTON UNDER-16s / Battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in quarter-final clash against Rawcliffe Tigers

* SNC MARLINS NETBALL TEAM / Division One Tournament winners

* CASTLE NETBALL TEAM / Division Two Tournament winners

* RUMOURS NETBALL TEAM / Division Three Tournament winners

* EDGEHILL RESERVES / Beat West Pier Reserves 2-0 to move closer to Division Two title

***** VOTING CLOSES WEDNESDAY 2PM *****