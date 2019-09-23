Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Seven vying for votes

There's seven candidates battling for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week award.
This week's nominees:
> Josh Fergus - Hat-trick for Edgehill Reserves
> Scarborough RUFC - 48-31 win v Percy Park
> FC Rosette - 2-1 win over Scalby in League Cup
> Scarborough Hockey Club Ladies - 9-1 win in first game of season
> Phoenix FC Colts U15s - 4-0 win over Dringhouses
> Tom Duck - Became North Cliff Golf Club's matchplay champion
> Barons Netball Club - Beat Sirens 27-22
*** Voting closes 2pm on Wednesday ***