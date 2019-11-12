Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Eleven up for vote
It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.
There's 11 candidates up for this week's vote.
> Scarborough RUFC - 32-16 win v Driffield after horrific injury to Benny Blackall
> Yorkshire Coast Football Academy Yellow U7s - Won Futsal tournament
> Scarborough Hockey Club 2nds - Beat top of the table Wakefield
> Newlands FC - Went top of Sunday League Division One after Valley win
> Scarborough Ladies U18s - 9-0 win at home to Guiseley Girls
> Phoenix Colts U15s - Seventh consecutive win against Haxby Town
> Heslerton U13s - 3-1 win away at Seamer
> Wasps Netball Team - 33-11 win over SNC Piranhas
> Itis Itis Rovers - 3-1 win over Seamer to maintain 100% start in Division One
> Kieran Glave - Won his fight in Whitby
> Matthew Tinker - Won his professional boxing debut
*** Voting closes at 2pm on Wednesday ***