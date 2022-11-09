Scarborough RUFC Girls claimed victory on the road at Darlington Mowden Park

Scarborough U12s took part in a Festival of Rugby and joined with Hartlepool Old Boys RUFC against Mowden Park, Billingham, Bishop and Houghton.

Scarborough got straight into action with Izzy Jenkinson making herself available from the ruck and driving straight at the opposition, and it didn’t take long before she had her first try of the festival.

Esmee Dale made strong tackles to keep the opposition away from Scarborough’s try line, then she could go on the attack, exploiting space to score her first try of the Festival.

Three Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-12s who took part in the Festival of Rugby at Darlington Mowden Park

Alex Glew kept up with play as scrum-half, driving the team forward and talking to her team at the ruck providing quick ball to enable her team to keep the pressure on the opposition.

Scarborough U14s played against Mowden Park with Stockton RUFC.

Scarborough started very slow allowing the opposition to score two quick tries. The visitors’ basics were poor, but they rallied and started putting pressure on DMP with Stockton, going back to Scarborough’s strengths of hard driving, defending the ruck and quick good ball into space.

Scarborough’s pressure was rewarded with quick thinking from Esther Wallace releasing Anabelle Drake to power over the line for Scarborough’s first try of the match.

Aleisha Owuor scored the winning try for Scarborough RUFC Under-14s

From the first moments of the second half Scarborough were a transformed team, taking the game to the opposition, taking advantage of Scarborough’s power and strength in the forwards.

Then Esther Wallace found herself with ball in hand, in space, Esther could see the try line and made a diagonal run to avoid being tackled to score her first try ever for Scarborough Girls.

Scarborough now had all the momentum. Scarborough drove forward as a team with strong running from Neve Moon and Izzy Parkins.

Then Anabelle Drake took advantage of the opposition’s poor defence and stormed through to score her second try.

Neve Moon in action for Scarborough RUFC Under-14s

Scarborough were now full of confidence with Courtney Byerley and Naomi Cornforth powerfully going at and through the opposition defence.

This created more uncertainty in the opposition defence with Sophie Knaggs taking advantage of the space created to sprint through for her try of the game.

With only a few minutes left and the try score even, Erin Smith collected the ball and darted out of defence, fending off the opposition attempts to tackle her, then Aleisha Owuor was able to find enough space to keep in touch to score a last-second try to win the match.

Scarborough U16s joined with Driffield RUFC to play against Mowden Park and Stockton at Darlington Arena.

With Alicia Darley having another impressive game trying to get quick ball out of the ruck into space but also tackling hard.

DMP and Stockton were a hard running team so Tilly Taylor and Lydia Holden had to make some great tackles. Hally Parkes tried to make space to be able to make a darting run but the opposition tackling was strong.

Scarborough U18s joined with Blaydon RUFC and played against Mowden Park and Stockton RUFC.