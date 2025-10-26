Scarborough RUFC slip to 24-17 defeat on the road at Selby

Ollie Carroll in action for Scarborough during the loss at Selby. Photo by Andy Standing

Scarborough RUFC slipped to back-to-back defeats as Selby put in a dominant display to pick up a 24-17 win at a sun-drenched Sandhill Lane on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat, Scarborough made an encouraging start to the game but struggling to find a way through a resolute Selby defence.

After weathering the storm, the home side took the lead in the 13th minute, Alex Webster broke through a gap before setting Charlie Bramley free, out wide, and he scored in the corner.

The difficult conversion sailed between the posts for 7-0.

Selby try to halt Scarborough's Rufus Pollard. Photo by Andy Standing

The lead was then extended further in the 30th minute as Selby worked the ball wide before Joe Scholefield finished well in the corner for 12-0.

Scarborough almost responded immediately, in the 32nd minute, but a knock-on close to the home sides line, halted the progress and added to the growing frustrations.

Any hope of a Scarborough fightback in the second half was soon squashed as Selby scored their third try in the 48th minute, after capitalising on a loose ball, Scholefield was threaded through, and he scored in the far-left corner. The conversion drifted just wide of the posts for 17-0.

The travelling Scarborough faithful finally had something to cheer about in the 51st minute when Aaron Wilson continued his try scoring form, finishing in the corner. Ollie Carroll made light work of a difficult conversion for 17-7.

Sam Dawson leads by example for Scarborough. Photo by Andy Standing

Selby then extended their lead further in the 61st minute with a try from Antun Wilson, before Jonty Holloway finished off a nice move to cut the deficit to 24-12.

With the clock ticking towards the 80th minute, Euan Govier ensured his side would be leaving Sandhill Lane with a losing bonus point as he scored an unconverted try for 24-17.

Scarborough head into the week off in third place in Regional Two North East before they travel to second-placed Old Brodleians in two weeks’ time.