Scarborough Saturday League chairman condemns crowd violence after semi-final abandoned

Scarborough Saturday League chairman Allan Burnett has condemned the crowd violence that saw Thursday's League Cup semi-final between Filey Town and West Pier abandoned.

League chairman Burnett said: "I am not 100% sure of the facts but it appears that a fight broke out in the crowd fuelled by drink and drugs.

"The incident was apparently picked up on CCTV so hopefully the perpetrators can be found and dealt with accordingly.

"This type of incident has no place whatsoever in football and ruined what had been an excellent hard fought semi-final, leaving the match officials with little choice other than to call the match off.

"I can’t add anymore until all the facts emerge."

Filey led the semi-final clash 2-1 with 74 minutes on the clock when referee Matthew O'Brien called an early halt to proceedings.

