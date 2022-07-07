Scarborough Saturday League champions Filey Town join East Riding County League Premier Division

Filey Town in action against Edgehill last season

Town have also confirmed former Heslerton boss Dean Storry as their new first-team manager, Tom Watson taking over as the reserve-team boss.

Town secretary Andy Micklethwaite said: “We made the decision that we would look into the East Riding County League or the Humber League.

“We got a positive response from both league secretaries but following our AGM in early May it was felt we’d rather be judged on merit rather than jump straight into the Humber League Premier Division but felt it was too big a step at the moment.

“We want to feel our way into the County League with the extra travel.

“It was all about progressing and having a positive outlook. As many clubs were struggling we want to remain focused on providing a good standard of football for our players, keeping the interest in the game to ensure we keep two teams.”

Town’s pre-season starts on Wednesday at Clarence Drive, old and any new players are welcome.

If you are interested in joining or want more information please contact Micklethwaite by email on armick [email protected]