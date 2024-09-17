Scarborough ​Sirens slip to Boro Rangers defeat in home league opener at Pindar

​Scarborough Sirens women’s football team lost 3-1 against Boro Rangers in their first home league match at Pindar.

It was a frustrating first half for the Sirens, with plenty of chances on target but they unfortunately couldn’t find the back of the net and Rangers scored three early goals to take control.

In the second half, Sirens came out much stronger and more organised. The hosts settled into their positions and started moving the ball around. Sirens found a break and Nat Wilson took her chance superbly.

The Sirens player of the match was Laura Russell who put in a great shift in the middle of the park and never stopped running.​​​​​​​

As a newly-formed team Sirens will take the positives from the game as the scoreline does not reflect the performance, everyone worked for each other.

The Sirens will look to bounce back on Sunday at Catterick Ladies.