Scarborough Sixth Form College Reserves in their new kit sponsored by City Plumbing. Back Row L-R Archie McNaughton, Josh Kelly, Luqa Borg, Ollie Cooper, Tom Benson, Sam Hampton, Dan Cooper (City Plumbing branch manager). Front Row L-R Callum Andrews, Caleb Potter, Flynn Moss, Finlay Wilson, Frazer Ives

The team, whose new kit has been sponsored by City Plumbing, were led to victory by Caleb Potter’s hat-trick.

Tom Benson also banged in a brace, while Sam Hampton, Finlay Wilson, Luqa Borg and Archie McNaughton notched for the victors.

This was a dominant display from start to finish from the sixth-form team.

Coach Sam Whitehead said: “I thought that we were outstanding in the final third today against Selby and the scoreline shows that.

“Caleb Potter shone throughout and deserved his hat-trick, with some brilliant finishes.