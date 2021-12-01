Scarborough Sixth Form College Reserves soar to Selby win
Scarborough Sixth Form College’s boys football reserve team were in top gear during a 9-0 win against Selby.
The team, whose new kit has been sponsored by City Plumbing, were led to victory by Caleb Potter’s hat-trick.
Tom Benson also banged in a brace, while Sam Hampton, Finlay Wilson, Luqa Borg and Archie McNaughton notched for the victors.
This was a dominant display from start to finish from the sixth-form team.
Coach Sam Whitehead said: “I thought that we were outstanding in the final third today against Selby and the scoreline shows that.
“Caleb Potter shone throughout and deserved his hat-trick, with some brilliant finishes.
“I thought Tom Benson controlled the game well from midfield, another solid team performance.”