Scarborough Sunday League champions Trafalgar hit late treble to secure Senior Cup final win against Valley

Trafalgar added the Senior Cup to the league title

On a lovely evening at the Flamingo Land Stadium, Valley almost went ahead straight from the kick-off, when a powerful strike from Jensen Bradbury was tipped round the post by Traf keeper Kyle Sciafe with just 40 seconds on the clock, writes Steve Adamson.

Then Traf went close in the third minute, with Sam Garnett having a shot well saved by Valley keeper Stefan Campbell.

Valley's Danny Appleby had a stinging shot saved by Scaife at his near post, before Traf gradually took control of the game.

A Luke Jones half-volley was held by Campbell, Mikey Barker lobbed narrowly wide and Kieran Link had a shot blocked on the line following a free kick.

Valley defended superbly, with Josh Westmoreland outstanding at centre-back and keeper Campbell pulled off a fantastic save, tipping over a thunderous strike from Sam Garnett, then Jones had a goal-bound strike blocked by Bradbury.

Taylor Plant headed just over for Valley, before the deadlock was broken on 35 minutes when player-boss Jamie Patterson neatly fired home following a right-wing corner.

Shortly before the interval Jones hoisted a free-kick forward, and the impressive Link side-footed just past the far post.

Traf almost doubled their lead four minutes into the second half, as Sam Pickard latched onto a great through-ball from Jones, beat a defender but fired wide, then Garnett stooped to head narrowly wide from a Jones cross.

Valley tried to get back on terms, with Curtis Rose tackling Callum Randerson as he ran through on goal, then Appleby shot wide from 25-yards, and Rich Tolliday's free-kick forced a diving save out of Traf keeper Scaife.

Traf created a number of chances, with livewire Jones blasting a shot against the left-hand post, Danny Price headed a right-wing corner from Link just wide, Jones sent a free-kick narrowly wide, and a shot from Pickard was blocked by Neil Forsyth.

Valley were still in the game, and a Tolliday cross was headed clear by Rose, but Traf looked the more likely to score, with Patterson having a shot saved, before they went 2-0 up on 78 minutes with a fabulous goal, as Kieran Link ran on to a through-ball from Lewis Taylor, and smashed a first-time volley past keeper Campbell.

Rafal Jackow fired wide for Valley, before deadly finishing from Tom Greenwood sealed the match for Traf, as he raced past two defenders before slotting home on 86 minutes, then slid in to guide the ball home at the far post three minutes later to make it 4-0.

Valley snatched a stoppage time consolation when Jackow slammed home from close-range.

Connor Avison was terrific for the victors, with Jones, Link, Patterson and Rose also impressing, while Westmoreland, Callum Plant and Harry Ward stood out for Valley.

TRAFALGAR: Scaife, Petre, Garnett, Avison, Price, Rose, Patterson, Link, Pickard, Barker, Jones, subs- Best, Fergus, Vernon, Taylor, Greenwood

VALLEY: Campbell, C. Plant, Bradbury, M. McNulty, Westmoreland, T. Plant, Appleby, Loggie, Forsyth, Tolliday, Ward subs- Randerson, Maw, L. McNulty

MAN OF THE MATCH: Connor Avison (Trafalgar)