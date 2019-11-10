Scarborough Sunday League: Newlands go top after Valley victory

Scarborough Sunday League round-up

Dan Sheader's men led 3-0 at the half-time interval, their goals coming from Rob Whitehead, Jack Hakings and Ryan Link, who headed in from a corner.

Valley improved after the interval and a superb team move was finished off by Tyson Stubbings to make it 3-1, but a second-half hat-trick from in-form striker Zac Hansen put the icing on the cake for Sheader's men.

"We were outstanding first half, Valley came back into it, but we were absolutely brilliant again - every single player," said a delighted Sheader.

Centre-back Jack Brown was Newlands' man of the match for the victors.

Damian Loggie was Valley's star man while Max Gage was also in form for Ben Kristensen's men.

Trafalgar cruised to a 6-1 win over West Pier.

Danny Glendinning was in form in front of goal for Niall Gibb's side, bagging a brace, while their other goals came from man of the match Jamie Patterson, Kieran Link, Ryan Megginson and Danny Exley.

Jack James replied for Pier and was named as their man of the match.

Cayton Corinthians v Angel Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Division Two, Angel Athletic Reserves and Roscoes Bar shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

Adam Robertshaw's Angel side led 1-0 at the break courtesy of Liam Mancrief's strike.

Mancrief then doubled his side's advantage midway through the second period, but Bar battled back and late goals from Lee Sutton and Gary Hepples sealed them a share of the spoils.

Corey Towell was Angel's man of the match after pulling off a number of superb saves, with Mancrief and Jamie Hartley also impressing.

Liam Rowley was Roscoes' man of the match.

Saints' home clash against Eastfield Athletic was postponed.

Castle Tavern crashed out of the North Riding County FA Sunday Cup after a 10-0 defeat at Haxby Town.

A depleted Tavern side trailed 2-0 at the break, before a strong Haxby side pulled away in the second half.

Goalkeeper Jim Houlder was man of the match for Tavern, while debutant Alex Pinkney also impressed at right-back.