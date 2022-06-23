Alfie Burnett has signed for Forest Green Rovers

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has joined last season’s League Two champions Forest Green on a two-year professional contract after leaving Rotherham United.

The teenager started his football career as a defender with Scarborough Minor League side Scholes Park Raiders, switching to goalkeeper at the age of 12, before joining York City and then Leeds United before earning a scholarship with the Millers.

Former St Augustine’s School student Burnett said: “I’m delighted to be joining the club.

Alfie Burnett during his time with Rotherham United

“I’m really looking forward to the new season and it’s been great training with the team during the end of the season.”

Proud dad Paul Burnett said: “As parents we are so proud as all the hard work he’s put in week in week out travelling all over the country has finally paid off .

“He starts back on Thursday, June 23, going straight to Loughborough University for four days training then straight into a behind closed doors friendly at Wolves .

“When he knew he was leaving Rotherham he had four clubs wanting him to go on trial but after a week at Forest Green they offered him a two-year professional contract straight away.