Scott Phillips sparkles in Scarborough Athletic Legends’ 6-0 victory against Scarborough FC Old Boys

The Scarborough Athletic FC Legends won 6-0 against the Scarborough FC Old Boys. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

In a game of two 30-minute halves, Phillips scored a hat-trick and set up the other three goals, starting in the 11th minute when he danced past two defenders, and his low ball into the goalmouth deflected into the net off Denny Ingram, writes Steve Adamson.

At the other end, Jamie Mitchell sent a great through-ball to the impressive Danny Brunton, who fired past keeper Dave Bramley, but an offside flag saw the goal ruled out. The lead was doubled when Phillips passed to guest player Shaun Scotthorne, who laid off for Eddy Birch to slot home from near the penalty spot.

A Graham Botham cross was met by Phillips, whose header glanced off the crossbar, Birch and Anthony Bowsley fired over and keeper Kevin Martin got down to save a Dean Lisles strike before Phillips raced onto a through ball from Scotthorne, and drilled his shot into the bottom right corner.

The Scarborough FC Old Boys line up before their Legends Game last weekend.

Phillips was running riot, and twice went through one-on-one with keeper Martin, who pulled off two superb saves as a one-sided first half ended with the score at 3-0.

The Old Boys were much more competitive after the break, Ged Dalton battled for possession and back-heeled into the path of Brunton, who laid off to Chris Tate, who fired narrowly wide. Phillips shot inches wide for Athletic, then his cross was headed straight at keeper Martin by Tom Claisse. At the other end, a Mike McNaughton shot was palmed away by keeper Bramley.

It became 4-0 when Phillips burst clear after a long ball forward from Claisse, he rounded Martin, and Karl Rose fired into his own net whilst attempting to clear.

Phillips added two further goals for Athletic, slotting home following a ball into the box from Scotthorne, then latching onto a precise through-ball from Bowsley, and placing his shot past Darren Foreman who had replaced Martin between the posts for the last ten minutes.

Scott Phillips scored three and set up the other three for the SAFC Legends

In the final minute Mark Hulme shot narrowly wide as Athletic ended comfortable winners. Phillips was outstanding for the victors, with Rich Medcalf, Lisles and Birch also showing touches of class.

SCARBOROUGH FC - Kevin Martin, Danny Brunton, Chris Hooper, Paul Ellender, Mike McNaughton, Mark Hotte, Denny Ingram, Jamie Mitchell, Darren Foreman, Chris Tate, Karl Rose, Steve French, Ged Dalton, Martin Dowey

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC - Dave Bramley, Graham Botham, Darren Phillips, Anthony Bowsley, Mark Hulme, Tom Claisse, Eddy Birch, Paul Wilkinson, Scott Phillips, Richard. Medcalf, Shaun Scotthorne, Dean Lisles, Chris Machen

GOALS - Denny Ingram (og) 11, Eddy Birch 23, Scott Phillips 27, 48, 58, Karl Rose (og) 46

REFEREE - Steve Rowntree

MAN OF MATCH - Scott Phillips