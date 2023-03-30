News you can trust since 1882
Seadogs target victory at Kettering to kick-start play-off push

Scarborough Athletic head south to Kettering Town on Saturday looking for a win to hang on to a Vanarama National League North play-off spot.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Ashley Jackson is set to make his 100th Boro appearance at Kettering Town
Boro are still clinging on to a play-off place despite picking up just two points from their last five league games, since beating Leamington 4-1 on February 25, but they need to start winning again to ensure they don’t drop out of the top seven, writes Steve Adamson.

Hosts Kettering, managed by former Corby Town and Grantham Town boss Lee Glover have not enjoyed a great season, scoring just 34 goals in their 40 league fixtures, and have drawn each of their last three games 0-0, making that eight goalless draws this season.

Kettering are also desperate for points, as they are just three points above the relegation zone.

Luca Colville has been sidelined by a broken foot.
Their last win was 1-0 at home to Curzon Ashton on February 28.

Earlier in the season, Boro beat the Poppies 5-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium with goals from Lewis Maloney, Kieran Weledji, Kieran Burton, skipper Michael Coulson and Ashley Jackson.

The latter is due to make his 100th competitive appearance for Boro this weekend, but Luca Colville is ruled out after suffering a broken foot in the 2-2 draw at Chester.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

KETTERING TOWN (19th)

Hereford (A) L 0-1

Gloucester City (A) L 0-2

Chorley (H) D 3-3

Southport (A) D 0-0

Darlington (H) D 0-0

Peterborough Spts (H) D 0-0SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (7th)

Bradford PA (A) D 0-0

Kings Lynn Town (A) L 2-3

Boro Rangers (NRSC) (A) W 2-1

Gloucester City (H) L 0-3

Chester (A) D 2-2

Southport (H) L 0-2

