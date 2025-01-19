Seamer Sports, yellow and blue kit, claimed a 4-2 home win against Newlands in Right Car East Riding County League Championship North

​Seamer Sports earned a 4-2 win at home to Newlands in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North on Friday night at Pindar Leisure Centre.

Jake Gallagher, Harry Holden, Harley Thornton all netted for Seamer, along with an own goal. Their man of the match was Archie Graham.

Newlands’ Zak Hansen and Terry Day scored to make it 2-2 after the break but Seamer pulled clear.

Tom Sutherland and Liam Mintoft shone for Newlands.

Newby lost 4-3 at Langtoft despite a Cameron Macdonald hat-trick in the first 10 minutes putting them in charge

Scalby lost 5-0 at leaders Bridlington Spa.

Some fine saves from Cam Anderson kept the score down for the visitors, who led 1-0 at the break through a penalty.

Callum Randerson and Sonny Oxley came close in the first half for the away team, Jon Clifford coming on at the break for Scalby and creating some opportunities.

Ross Lazenby and Brad Walton were the Scalby star men.

AFC Eastfield eased to a 3-0 Division Four win at Sporting Club Hull.

An all-round excellent performance resulted in an early goal from Chris Sowray.

Both teams hit the woodwork and an epic double goal-line clearance from Conor Fiddy and Darren Clough kept the scoreline at 1-0.

A series of spectacular goalkeeping frustrated Eastfield forwards until Dan Bradbury finally headed home just before half-time.

The second half saw the home side test Eastfield's defence however man of the match Clough, Fiddy and Tommy Grant ensured their attacks did not trouble Kian Drury in goal.

Samual Okafor's long throws caused Sporting's defence problems throughout and eventually Brad Lee Craggs’ persistence paid off when his long-range shot hit the back of the net to seal the Eastfield win.