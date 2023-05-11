Seamer & Irton School Under-11s girls fly the flag for Scarborough Athletic at Wembley

The Seamer & Irton Girls Under-11s football team will play in the National League final at Wembley Stadium on May 13, before the National League play-off final. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

​The Seamer & Irton Girls team, who were Boro’s representatives, won the National League Trust Under-11 Girls North Cup 2023.

They now head to Wembley on Saturday to face the National League South winners Maidstone United, with the game being played before the National League play-off match between Notts County and Chesterfield.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: “The National League are great at promoting primary school football and we jumped at the chance to give local schools this amazing opportunity.

"They will be the first Scarborough team to play at Wembley since 1977 and will be great ambassadors for our club and our town.

"I’ll be there to support them and looking forward to another great day in our history.”

Scarborough Athletic Girls Coaches Gail Colling and Julie Tate added: "We are delighted for the girls to have reached the pinnacle of the National League Trust Under 11 Cup.

"From the journey that started back in October at Scarborough Athletic Academy Facilities at Filey to now heading to Wembley is an amazing achievement!

"We are so proud of all the girls, many of whom are a part of Scarborough Athletics Womens and Girls Development programme. We are looking forward to showcasing the club, the school and our town at Wembley - well done girls, dreams do come true!"

Seamer & Irton CP School Head Teacher Jon Wanless added: “The girls' football team have been magnificent all season.

"They began by winning the Scarborough Schools event in October and have subsequently gone on to win the Northeast and Northern regional events at York and Chesterfield respectively.

"There have been a couple of nerve-wracking penalty shoot-outs along the way, but at each event the girls have been complemented on their sporting attitudes and behaviours - this is something we are very proud of.

"I would like to thank Scarborough Athletic FC for their support, and especially Gail Colling, Julie Tate and Gary Hindle.

"We are all looking forward to an exciting day out at Wembley this weekend.”

The incredible day of results which booked the Wembley final saw the Seamer girls draw 2-2 against King’s Lynn Town, followed by a superb 4-0 victory against York City.

The Boro team then won by four goals to nil against AFC Fylde, followed by a 3-0 triumph against Chester FC, and a final group game 1-0 win against Solihull Moors.

The semi-final saw Boro and Chester draw 1-1, the Seamer girls winning on penalties and in the final Athletic saw off Solihull 2-1.

Before this the Boro team also won the regional competition in March, having won the local tournament back in October. In the regional event Boro won all their group stage games, beating Blyth, Spennymoor, Chesterfield, Darlington, Bradford PA and York in the final.

The girls were invited to the Boro v Banbury United match as the club’s guests of honour, along with five members of the 1973 Scarborough FC team which won the FA Trophy at Wembley.

The National League North match was a day after the 50th anniversary of the final victory against Wigan Athletic at the old Wembley Stadium, Boro’s first success in the competition.

Football historian Stephen Adamson has created a commemorative booklet to celebrate this occasion.

You can buy this now on the club’s online shop: https://shop.scarboroughathletic.com/product/1973-fa-trophy-commemorative-booklet/