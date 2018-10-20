Seamer Reserves earn point in 10-goal thriller at United

Seamer Sports Reserves battled back to earn a 5-5 draw at Scarborough Saturday League Division Two high-flyers Goldsborough United.

Seamer opened the scoring with a Dan Jewitt header, but goals from Ben Watson (2) and Shane Bannister put United 3-1 ahead, Connor Myerscough pulling another goal back beforeOli Parker made it level at the interval.

Goals from Dave Welham and Watson, the latter completing his hat-trick, put United back in the driving seat, but a penalty from Connor Myersough, conceded needlessly by Welham, and his third goal earned the visitors a share of the spoils.

Snainton continued their strong start to the season with a 3-1 win at Cayton Athletic.

Efforts from Ryan Collings, Sam Turner and Leigh Watson had the away side in full control at the break.

The home side improved after the break and Josh Venner scored after a one-on-one, and when Freddie Schmuck was fouled in the area debutant Niall Prentice the chance to make it 3-2 from the spot, but Steve Ridley, starting his first game in goal for Snainton and was their man of the match, made the save.

West Pier Reserves strolled to a 12-4 home win against Eastfield Town.

Zak Hansen marked his first appearance since breaking his leg last season with a hat-trick in the second half after coming on as a sub at the break.

Rob Whitehead also smashed in a hat-trick, with Mikey Anderson and Rich Tolliday scoring braces, and efforts from Ryan Goodworth and player-boss Johnny McGough completed the Pier scoring.

Whitehead and Anderson shone for Pier, while Hansen also impressed in his return from injury.

FC Rosette claimed a 3-1 home win against Fishburn Park Reserves thanks to a hat-trick from young striker Dane Robinson.

Robinson opened the scoring with a close-range finish, although Park levelled on the stroke of half-time.

The striker struck twice in the second half to seal the win for Rosette, earning himself a treble and the man of the match award in a fine team effort.

Eastfield Athletic striker Daniel Thomas also banged in a hat-trick as his side won 4-1 at home to Newlands Reserves.

Sam Broadbent opened the scoring for the visitors, but a Thomas double and a Jamie Osborne half-volley from a corner saw Athletic lead 3-1 at the break.

Thomas completed his hat-trick after the interval to secure the points for the Eastfield side.

Tom Hickin was named man of the match for Athletic, while Dempsey Stubbings was star man for Newlands.

On Wednesday night, Callum Myers smashed home four goals as Edgehill Reserves defeated Seamer Sports Reserves 8-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Carl Hepples banged in a double for the victors, while Marcus Mockridge and Josh Fergus, the latter finishing off a superb team move including 20 passes, also notched for Edgehill.