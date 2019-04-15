Seamer Reserves end season on a winning note

Seamer Sports Reserves roared to a 6-1 home win against Cayton Athletic on Monday night to end their Scarborough Saturday League second division campaign on a high note.

Connor Myerscough opened the scoring for the home side after 10 minutes, and although Cayton replied through Luke Priestley, Danny Glendinning restored the lead before the break.

Connor Myerscough scored again in the second half against the run of play, with Seamer man of the match Glendinning banging in another three goals late one.

Man of the match for Cayton was Ryan Somers.