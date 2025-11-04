Seamer slip to first league defeat of season at home to ER Championship title rivals Langtoft

Scalby lost to Wigginton Reserves in the cup.

Seamer Sports lost their 100% Right Car East Riding County League Championship record in a 4-2 home loss against title rivals Langtoft.

Zac Hastie and Alfie Pearce netted for the home side, with Harley Adams the Seamer man of the match.

Scalby lost 2-0 on the road at York League side Wigginton Grasshoppers Reserves in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

After a goalless first half with little to choose between the two teams, Toby Beard hit the crossbar for Scalby before Grasshoppers struck twice to earn a place in the next round of the competition.

Scalby’s man of the match was Jake Baldwin.

Filey Town earned an excellent 3-1 win at Pocklington Town 2nds in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup.

James Pinder scored twice for Filey, with Josh Westmoreland also on target.

In the East Riding County FA Qualifying Cup, Filey Town Development lost 4-1 at AFC Willerby.

Sam Foy netted for the visiting team.

In Division 1, Newby lost 6-2 at home to title chasers South Park Rangers.

Josh Hare struck for the third-from-bottom hosts, an own goal completing their tally.

Newlands Park Hotel were without a match last weekend, but they are due to return to action at home to Eastside this coming Saturday.

AFC Eastfield were handed the win by Hornsea Town Reserves in Division 3.

In Division 5, Hunmanby earned a 3-0 win at Malt Shovel 3rds.

Billy Lawson netted a brace for the victors, with Jackson Scarlett also on target.