Edgehill's star man Marshall Nock takes on Newby. Photo: Alec Coulson

On five minutes, Edgehill’s Liam Eyre cut in off the left and scored with his right foot, three minutes later Alex Chapman tapped home from close range.

After the break Seamer grew into the game and Reggie Steels halved the deficit, Harley Adams shining for the villagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Caw bagged a composed brace after causing the Edgehill defence many problems, and Seamer capped the win with an own goal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Rees wins a header for Edgehill. Photo: Alec Coulson

Edgehill Reserves boss Steven Clegg said: “Both keepers made some very good saves.

"I would like to thank some of the old timers for stepping up helping the team out to get a game with six or seven players missing

"Jake Gallagher worked tirelessly in our Midfield to be our man of the match.”

Edgehill eased to an 8-0 win at Newby at Oliver’s Mount.

West Pier Reserves face another tough match this weekend against Edgehill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was very fitting having the game next to the memorial statue on Armistice weekend, both teams observed a minutes silence before kick-off.

Edgehill took an early lead through a Joel Ramm header, Sean Exley doubled the lead direct from a corner, Marshall Nock making it it 3-0 after 20 minutes, smashing home from close range.

Right before half-time the impressive Kieran Link score a collector’s item, scoring with his right foot after neat footwork to evade a defender.

Into the second half Ramm got his second, skipper Lloyd Henderson got himself a goal and Exley hit the goal of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excellent Ramm chested down for Exley on the edge of the box who smashed it into the top corner.

Luke Rees got the final goal firing in from a tight angle.

Ramm and Link had a fine game but Marshall Nock claimed man of the match, the impressive right-back is in great form at the minute.

Ross Lazenby hit a hat-trick as Scalby surged to a 9-0 win at AFC Eastfield, who played almost an hour with 10 men after Joe Turner’s first-half dismissal.

Turner was cautioned after 15 minutes for a strong challenge and five minutes later was shown a second yellow for handball in the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby finished the first half 4-0 up thanks to a Lewis McGrath header from a Fin McCusker cross, Callum Sanderson’s spot-kick, plus great strikes from Lazenby and McCusker.

Another good shot from outside the area from Lazenby made it 5-0 after half-time, Sam Foy adding a sixth before man of the match Lazenby capped his hat-trick with an 18-yard shot into the top corner.

Rob Spieght and Brandon Payne scored to make it 9-0 against a tireless Eastfield side.

Newlands powered to an 11-0 win at home to West Pier Reserves on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad