Seamer Under-12s hot-shots wrap up Scarborough & District Minor League title win

Seamer Under-12s celebrate winning the Scarborough & District Minor League title after their 12-0 win against Scarborough Football Scholarship.

Seamer have managed to secure the championship with two games to go.

The first goal was one of Seamer’s best passing moves, finished off with a Bobby Fields backheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Lawson headed home to make it 2-0 then Riley Scott added a third and a Noah Salt deflected shot put them four clear, the latter then adding a fifth from close range.

Heslerton Under-14s, yellow kit, in action against Eastfield

Lawson tapped home a sixth after a Joseph Adams corner, then another great Seamer move saw Oaklea Bell smash ball home a seventh before half-time.

Only 20 seconds Into the second half, Salt chipped the keeper from 20 yards out and Fields slotted home to make it 9-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell took the tally to double figures then Reuben Allen broke free from defence to slot his first goal of the season from the edge of the area.

Salt finished things off dancing around three players to slot home after good work from Jacob Igno.

Heslerton girls in blue v Scarborough.

Seamer boss Liam Salt said: “All the lads were fantastic and buzzing to win the league title at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to say thanks to our sponsors Delmont Hotel and Edwin Jenkinsons.”

Scalby Under-13s stormed to an 11-1 win at home to Scholes Park Raiders.

Thomas Silby opened the scoring with a direct 25-yard free-kick that the keeper could only parry into the net, the second soon arrived when Freddie Jewison stepped out of left-back to hit a speculative looping 30-yard shot into the far corner of the goal.

The second half saw a much more free flowing Scalby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Fletcher's dipping long range half-volley made it three, a great interchange saw Kaleb Nebiat get his first of the game.

A slight miscommunication at the back allowed Park to get on the scoresheet with an own goal to make it 4-1.

Scalby were soon back on the goalscoring trail with a quickfire hat-trick from Spencer Taylor with his three predatory finishes.

Nebiat would grab his second of the game with a crisp finish into the left hand corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Cassidy got in on the act with a smart finish across the keeper, he then turned provider with a fantastic cutback to allow Spencer Taylor to tuck in his fourth and Scalby's 10th of the game.

Silby then ended the match as he'd started it with another 25-yard free-kick that went in off this inside of the post.

Nebiat was named man of the match for a combative, composed performance, capped off with two very precise goals.

Heslerton Under-12 girls lost 3-0 at home to Scarborough Ladies on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton were incredibly unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with Milly Bowes going close on several occasions.

Heslerton Under-14s lost 1-0 on the road at Eastfield on Sunday.