Seamer Under-12s see off Filey to earn Scarborough Minor League Plate victory

Seamer FC Under-12s won the Scarborough and District Minor League Plate after securing a 10-0 win against Filey.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Seamer Under-12s saw off Filey to earn Scarborough Minor League Plate victorySeamer Under-12s saw off Filey to earn Scarborough Minor League Plate victory
Seamer Under-12s saw off Filey to earn Scarborough Minor League Plate victory

After a tight first half Albie Lawton broke away to smash home the opener for Seamer.

Bobby Owen made it 2-0 just before the half-time interval.

In the second half Seamer dominated, with Owen adding the third, fourth and fifth goals for the villagers.

Lawton then made it 6-0 and a couple great saves from Josh Hunter kept Filey at bay.

Noah Salt then scored three quick goals before Bobby Fields headed home from a corner.

Seamer have now won the league plate, winning all seven games adding to our league title as well.

Heslerton Heroes Under-12s travelled to Eastfield for a double header.

Game One saw the Heroes come away with the victory thanks to goals from Keane Welburn, Jimmy Stannard, a penalty from Tom Gibson and Olliver Quill wrapping up the scoring with the final score 4-0 to Heslerton.

Finn Campbell bagged the player of the game award for an excellent performance.

Game Two had the same outcome with a wonderful team performance seeing the Heroes earn a fantastic victory over a resolute Eastfield side.

Goals from Finn Campbell, Anderson Hahn, Leo Minchella, a hat-trick from Jimmy Stannard and Keane Welburn with four goals took the three points.

Jimmy Stannard was awarded the player of the game award for a truly amazing performance.

