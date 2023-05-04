News you can trust since 1882
Seasiders eye East Riding FA Senior Cup final glory

Adrian Costello will be looking to get his hands on a trophy to end the 2022/23 campaign, as his Bridlington Town side face Hedon Rangers in the East Riding FA Senior Cup final at North Ferriby's Dransfield Stadium on Tuesday, 7.30pm kick-off.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Jake Martindale's brace helped Brid Town avoid a shock exit in the first round of the Senior Cup.Jake Martindale's brace helped Brid Town avoid a shock exit in the first round of the Senior Cup.
Jake Martindale's brace helped Brid Town avoid a shock exit in the first round of the Senior Cup.

Brid’s 1-0 victory against Stocksbridge saw the club survive relegation on the final league game thanks to Matt Broadley’s first-half header, writes Ben Edwards.

Some were disappointed to see it go to the final day, following two disappointing away defeats to Tadcaster and Grantham the week prior.

Ultimately, should they beat Hedon Rangers, it would be a campaign that saw them ensure a third season in the NPL East and win silverware.

Given the unsettled nature of a change in manager mid-way through the season, many would consider that a success.

Though Lincoln’s 4-2 loss to Consett meant the Seasiders would have been safe regardless, the Stocksbridge victory ensured Town finished in 14th on 46 points, with 11 wins, 13 draws and 14 losses. That’s one place higher and 12 points more than last season.

Bridlington were almost knocked out in their first East Riding FA Senior Cup fixture this campaign. Beverley Town found themselves 3-1 ahead at Queensgate, but Jake Martindale’s brace off the bench tied the game up, with the Seasiders winning 5-4 on penalties.

Since then, 4-0 victories against both Hall Road Rangers and Hessle SC sent Town into the final for the first time in four years.

The last time they reached this stage was in 2019, defeating Hull City Under-23s. A Brid Town victory, which is the expectation, would be their 20th East Riding FA Senior Cup trophy, the first dating back over a century ago in 1921.

As for Hedon Rangers, they beat St Marys AFC 3-1 in the second round, before defeating Hessle Rangers CIC 4-1 in the quarter-final.

Their semi-final against Hull City U23s ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Hedon beating the young Tigers 4-2 on penalties, proving they are not to be overlooked despite being three leagues below Brid.

In the Humber Premier League, Hedon have had a good season, finishing with 54 points, second only to Pocklington Town. They have, however, lost their last two fixtures, 2-0 against LIV Supplies and 4-0 against Pock. On the other hand, the game that preceded the Pocklington match couldn’t have been more contrary, a 9-1 thumping against Cherry Burton.

