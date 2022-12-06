Boro's match-winner Ciaran McGuckin gets stuck in PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

The clash between two newly promoted sides, who have both made excellent starts to life in National League North, was a proverbial game of two halves, as a grim and goalless first half was followed by a lively, action-packed second period, with both sides spraying the ball about and creating chances, writes Steve Adamson.

Neither keeper was really tested in the opening period, with Peterborough's best effort coming early on, when Kayden Williams-Lowe played a low ball into the Boro area, and top scorer Mark Jones fired inches past the far post. Josh McCammon had a stinging shot blocked by Lewis Maloney, and Dion Sembie-Ferris blazed a shot wide.

For Boro, Kieran Weledji had a shot palmed away by keeper Peter Crook, and from the rebound, Michael Coulson's strike was blocked by two defenders, then Coulson flicked a header on to Brad Plant, who fired just over.

The Boro fans watch their team claim a 2-1 win to take third sport in the league table

Kieran Glynn set up Maloney, whose shot was blocked, and Plant twisted and turned past two defenders, before getting in a shot that was easily saved by Crook, then Weledji headed straight at Crook after connecting with a Maloney corner.

The second half was far more entertaining, and Boro made a terrific start. Coulson went on a surging run down the left before passing inside to Ciaran McGuckin, who side-footed just past the post, then Maloney hoisted a free-kick forward, and McGuckin directed his header goalwards, but Crook did well to tip over.

Coulson also had a shot saved by the diving Crook, before Boro opened the scoring on 58 minutes, when Will Thornton rose to power home a thumping header at the far post, from Maloney's right-winger corner.

Peterborough drew level within four minutes when Dion Sembie-Ferris sent over a cross into the Boro goalmouth, and Dan Jarvis headed past Joe Cracknell from close range.

Dom Tear looks to break through the Peterborough defence in the 2-1 win for Boro

Kieran Glynn, who was displaying his ball skills and trickery, set up the winning goal on 67 minutes, with a slick turn that saw him glide past his marker and race forward, before sending a precise through-ball to McGuckin, who neatly slotted past keeper Crook from the edge of the area.

The visitors did try to get back on terms, but the Boro back line was magnificent, with Thornton and Bailey Gooda outstanding in the air, and Weledji and Kieran Burton strong and aggressive in the tackle.

Cracknell saved a header from Sembie-Ferris, Jordan Nicholson fired wide and Ryan Fryatt headed past the post, as Boro comfortably held on for the win, to climb back up to third in the table, the only bad news being an injury to midfield dynamo Lewis Maloney, who limped off midway through the second half.

BORO Cracknell, Weledji, Burton, Maloney (Heslop 71), Thornton, Gooda, Plant (Plant 78), Tear, Coulson (Hutton 86), Glynn, McGuckin

Boro defender Kieran Burton in action during the 2-1 home win against Peterborough Sports

PETERBOROUGH Crook, Williams-Lowe, Fox, Lawlor, Fryatt, Johnson, Sembie-Ferris, Kennedy, Sani (Jarvis 53), McCammon (Nicholson 73), Jones (Gash 53)

REFEREE Ben Tomlinson

GOALS BORO Will Thornton 58, Ciaran McGuckin 67; PETERBOROUGH Dan Jarvis 62

BORO MAN OF MATCH Will Thornton

